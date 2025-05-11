Event held to celebrate International Mother’s Day

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In celebration of International Mother’s Day, a graceful event was organized under the host-ship of Shehzad Khokhar, Director of Interfaith Dialogue, Hyderabad Diocese. The event witnessed the participation of Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani, Chairman of the Municipal Committee Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Brother Sheeraz Tariq, Sister Ifat, Sister Khalida Raheel, Sister Tikla, PPP Councillor Malik Zulfiqar Roshan, Vice Chairman of Sindh Climate Action Network Pushpa Kumari, and a large number of women from the Christian community.

Children from Hyderabad, Hala, Shahdadpur, and Tando Adam presented tableaus themed on the role and love of mothers, capturing the audience’s admiration.

While addressing the gathering, dignitaries praised the role of mothers, calling them a divine blessing whose sacrifices and nurturing shape the future of generations.

They emphasized that those fortunate to have their mothers alive must value and serve them with utmost respect and love.

