Event Held To Celebrate International Mother’s Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In celebration of International Mother’s Day, a graceful event was organized under the host-ship of Shehzad Khokhar, Director of Interfaith Dialogue, Hyderabad Diocese. The event witnessed the participation of Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani, Chairman of the Municipal Committee Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Brother Sheeraz Tariq, Sister Ifat, Sister Khalida Raheel, Sister Tikla, PPP Councillor Malik Zulfiqar Roshan, Vice Chairman of Sindh Climate Action Network Pushpa Kumari, and a large number of women from the Christian community.
Children from Hyderabad, Hala, Shahdadpur, and Tando Adam presented tableaus themed on the role and love of mothers, capturing the audience’s admiration.
While addressing the gathering, dignitaries praised the role of mothers, calling them a divine blessing whose sacrifices and nurturing shape the future of generations.
They emphasized that those fortunate to have their mothers alive must value and serve them with utmost respect and love.
aPP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC honors armed forces for steadfast response to Indian aggression45 seconds ago
-
Event held to celebrate International Mother’s Day48 seconds ago
-
Science Minister congratulates nation on success of operation Bunyaan al Marsoos49 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori, Hanif Abbasi call for national unity52 seconds ago
-
Victory celebrations at Wagah border crossing, India skips parade21 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist Maimoona's mother21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s calculated response to Indian aggression acknowledged globally: Tariq Fazal21 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tributes to armed forces, Pakistani pilots21 minutes ago
-
ITP penalizes over 5,900 for traffic violations21 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot weather, scattered rain with hail31 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab put on high alert amid rain, wind, hailstorm forecast31 minutes ago
-
Youm e Tashakur with patriotic fervour marked in Karachi31 minutes ago