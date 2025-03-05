Event held to distribute Ramzan Nighaban Package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister on price Control Salma Butt has said the

district administration had been given a special task to distribute pay orders to the poor

which was being done very well.

She stated this while talking to the media after distributing Ramzan Nighaban Package in

the district, inspecting Sahulat Bazaars and reviewing steps taken by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, DDLG Umar Amjad Baig, Secretary Market Committee

Abdullah Malik, former deputy mayor Haji Abdul Qadeer Sheikh, former councilors Mehr Arif,

Rehan Khan Sherwani, ADLG Abdul Jalil Bhatti, Secretary Union Councils Muhammad Sohail

and Muhammad Saleem were also present.

Salma Butt said that a clear reduction in prices of essential commodities could be seen in

Ramazan compared to the last year.

She said the supply chain had been maintained in markets throughout the year

while the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners were physically monitoring

markets.