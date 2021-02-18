UrduPoint.com
Event Held To Eulogize Efforts Of Youth For Socio-economic Development Of Area

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) ::Youth organizations and associations of Bajaur in collaboration with district administration Thursday organized an event to eulogize efforts of young generation for socio-economic development of the area.

The event held at Jirga Hall among others was attended by youths from across the district, tribal elders, religious leaders, law makers and members of civil society besides PTI MNA, Gul Zafar Khan Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Fayyaz Khan and District Police Officer, Shahazda Kookab Farooq In the opening address, Chairman Youth of Bajaur, Rehan Zeb Khan said the event was aimed to recognize efforts of youth for socio-economic development of newly merged district and to give provide orientation to younger generation about their role as a responsible citizen.

He said that youth have launched struggle on various fronts with a sole aim to develop areas like other parts of the country. He said that it would be very difficult to develop the areas until and unless youth should come forward and play their part with commitment and dedication.

Later, awards and appreciation certificates were distributed among doctors, social activists, religious and tribal figures and media persons for exceptional performance in their respective fields in the 2020.

