Event Held To Highlight Role Of Women In Pakistan Movement
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In connection with International Women's Day observance, the Department of Pakistan Studies, Department of History and Department of Law the Islamia University of Bahawalpur jointly organized a webinar on the topic of the Pakistan Movement, the role of women in the State of Bahawalpur and the constitutional rights of women in Pakistan.
The event was chaired by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti and was hosted by Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies Dr. Rubina Yasmin. On this occasion Prof. Dr. Nomana Karan, Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Punjab University Lahore, Dr. Samia Khalid, Chairperson Department of History, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr.
Humaira Nawaz, Department of Law, delivered special speeches. Prof. Dr. Nomana Karan discussed the struggle of women in the Pakistan Movement, while Dr. Humaira discussed in detail the law of inheritance.
Dr. Samia Khalid highlighted the role of Mai Salamat, mother of Nawab Sadiq IV, in saving the State of Bahawalpur. In her closing remarks, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences thanked Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for his patronage in organizing a series of activities in connection with International Women’s Day 2025. She also emphasized the importance of building a better society regarding women’s rights.
Recent Stories
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Home Dept issues list of banned organisations, unregistered charities1 minute ago
-
Event held to highlight role of women in Pakistan Movement1 minute ago
-
Measures taken to mitigate road accidents reviewed1 minute ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centers1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits matriculation examination centers1 minute ago
-
Drug trafficker held, 1kg ice seized1 minute ago
-
Police to return Rs 34.5m looted goods to owners: RPO1 minute ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against profiteers, hoarders: commissioner2 minutes ago
-
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get portfolio3 minutes ago
-
PM directs ministries to prepare, engage with businessmen for upcoming biweekly sector-wise meetings12 minutes ago
-
Pak-US discuss strengthening ties, regional security12 minutes ago
-
IUB's Institute of Physics recognises women's contribution12 minutes ago