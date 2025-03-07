Event held to highlight role of women in Pakistan Movement

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In connection with International Women's Day observance, the Department of Pakistan Studies, Department of History and Department of Law the Islamia University of Bahawalpur jointly organized a webinar on the topic of the Pakistan Movement, the role of women in the State of Bahawalpur and the constitutional rights of women in Pakistan.

The event was chaired by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti and was hosted by Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies Dr. Rubina Yasmin. On this occasion Prof. Dr. Nomana Karan, Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Punjab University Lahore, Dr. Samia Khalid, Chairperson Department of History, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr.

Humaira Nawaz, Department of Law, delivered special speeches. Prof. Dr. Nomana Karan discussed the struggle of women in the Pakistan Movement, while Dr. Humaira discussed in detail the law of inheritance.

Dr. Samia Khalid highlighted the role of Mai Salamat, mother of Nawab Sadiq IV, in saving the State of Bahawalpur. In her closing remarks, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences thanked Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for his patronage in organizing a series of activities in connection with International Women’s Day 2025. She also emphasized the importance of building a better society regarding women’s rights.