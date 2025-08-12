Event Held To Mark Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, a grand competition was organized at Government High School No. 3 in connection with Independence Day.
Large number of students from various school attended the event that was organized to highlight struggle of Muslim leaders for creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.
At the event, the students presented national songs, speeches composed with love for the homeland and tableaus to highlight aims and objectives of behind creation of our motherland.
Student from Karak district won the first position in declamation contest, students from Government High School Gumbat Kohat won first position in the national song competition,
students from Government High School No. 1 Kohat won the first position in the tableau competition, while students from Government High School No. 1 Kohat were declared winners in the quiz competition.
APP/ar/mds/
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two newly-elected senators take oath1 minute ago
-
Event held to mark Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Governor assures full support for sports promotion in Universities1 minute ago
-
Senate observes one minute’s silence on Gurdeep Singh’s mother demise1 minute ago
-
More rains, thundershowers across country as monsoon activity intensifies1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews security arrangements1 minute ago
-
Independence Day event1 minute ago
-
Three police constables remanded for kidnapping trader1 minute ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests two human traffickers2 minutes ago
-
Talal dismisses claims of overnight Mosque Seminary demolition2 minutes ago
-
Medium flood in Chenab2 minutes ago
-
Senate suspends question hour12 minutes ago