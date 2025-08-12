Event held to mark Independence Day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, a grand competition was organized at Government High School No. 3 in connection with Independence Day.

Large number of students from various school attended the event that was organized to highlight struggle of Muslim leaders for creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.

At the event, the students presented national songs, speeches composed with love for the homeland and tableaus to highlight aims and objectives of behind creation of our motherland.

Student from Karak district won the first position in declamation contest, students from Government High School Gumbat Kohat won first position in the national song competition,

students from Government High School No. 1 Kohat won the first position in the tableau competition, while students from Government High School No. 1 Kohat were declared winners in the quiz competition.

