Event held to mark International Human Rights Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :An event was organised by the Social Welfare Organization's Kashana and Model Children's Home in connection with International Human Rights Day observance, here on Sunday.

Director Social Welfare Department Shakira Noreen chaired the ceremony, while Deputy Director Social Welfare Zeba Andalib, Superintendent Kashana Asma Manzoor, Social Welfare Officer Model Children's Home Sadia Naseer and students of University of Sargodha were also present.

Zeba Andalib shed light on gender-based violence and gender discrimination in Pakistani society.

At the end of the event, children of the institutions presented tableaus.