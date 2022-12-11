UrduPoint.com

Event Held To Mark International Human Rights Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Event held to mark International Human Rights Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :An event was organised by the Social Welfare Organization's Kashana and Model Children's Home in connection with International Human Rights Day observance, here on Sunday.

Director Social Welfare Department Shakira Noreen chaired the ceremony, while Deputy Director Social Welfare Zeba Andalib, Superintendent Kashana Asma Manzoor, Social Welfare Officer Model Children's Home Sadia Naseer and students of University of Sargodha were also present.

Zeba Andalib shed light on gender-based violence and gender discrimination in Pakistani society.

At the end of the event, children of the institutions presented tableaus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shakira Sunday University Of Sargodha Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

10 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

19 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

19 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

19 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.