Event Held To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) District education Authority Chief Executive Officer Tawakkul Hussain on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people against severe atrocities inflicted by Indian military siege here at an event held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Government Sadiq Model Girls High School Bahawalpur.
A number of officials concerned,teachers and students were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion,CEO Education said that India is violating human rights in occupied Kashmir for over seven decades and urged the international community to play its role in the liberation of Kashmir.
He emphasized that the sacrifices of the Kashmiris will not went in vain.
Participants, particularly school students, expressed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people through patriotic songs, speeches and tableaus.
Later, a Kashmir Solidarity walk was taken out under the leadership of CEO Education.
