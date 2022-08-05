Event held to mark martyrs day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Range police commemorated the martyrs day here on Thursday night, organized an event at the police headquarters in which the speakers paid tribute to the cops who sacrificed their lives for the security of the people.

The families of the martyred policemen and SSPs of all the nine districts in Hyderabad police range attended the event.

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh saluted the courage and bravery of the cops who laid down their lives in crime fighting and in the fight against terrorists.

He also saluted families of those brave personnel for bearing the pain of untimely death of their loved ones in the line of duty.

On the occasion, a documentary was played which showed the martyred cops and the police actions during which they lost their lives.

The sons of martyrs including Shahbaz Ali Abidi, Arsalan Channa and Munawar David also expressed their views on the occasion and narrated how they were brought up by their fathers.

The recitation of Holy Quran and Naat Khuwani were also part of the event which concluded with dinner.