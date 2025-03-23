Event held to mark Pakistan Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town-A in Bahawalpur. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, the Chief Guest, hoisted the national flag, followed by the recitation of the national anthem.

The ceremony featured impressive performances by Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, and Girl Scouts, along with the school band playing patriotic music.

Students from various schools shared speeches on the sacrifices of Pakistan Movement leaders and sang patriotic songs in honor of the nation. In a symbolic gesture, Dr. Farooq and other officials, including Assistant Commissioners and the CEO of education, planted saplings in the school's green area to promote environmental awareness.

The event highlighted both national pride and a commitment to a greener future for the community.