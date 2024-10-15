Event held to mark White Cane Safety Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Association of the Blind Bahawalpur, in collaboration with the Govt Secondary school for the Blind Bahawalpur, organized a ceremony at Rashidia Auditorium Bahawalpur to mark the International White Cane Safety Day.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq attended the event as the chief guest. Principal of the

Govt Secondary School for the Blind Iram Iqbal, Director of Marketing Pakistan Blind cricket Council Syed

Salman Tariq Bukhari, members of the Pakistan Association of the Blind Bahawalpur, officials from relevant departments, representatives of civil society, and individuals with disabilities were present.

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Farhan Farooq said that individuals with disabilities

were an important part of society. He mentioned that the government was making significant efforts for

the welfare of special individuals. He noted that visually impaired individuals were serving in various

fields and emphasized the importance of using the white cane.

He thanked the organizers of the event for organizing the event on International White Cane Safety Day

and expressed joy at the beautiful presentation of folk songs and national anthems by visually impaired

children.

The event featured speeches from President of the Pakistan Association of the Blind Muhammad Arshad,

former Member of the Provincial Assembly Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Vice President of the Pakistan Association

of Punjab Muhammad Zafar, Junaid Kapadia from the Saylani IT Trust, and other speakers who highlighted

the significance and utility of White Cane Safety Day.

The speakers urged all members of society to play their part in the welfare of visually impaired individuals,

noting that they were contributing in various sectors of life.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq distributed white canes, watches, and frames.