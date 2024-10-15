Open Menu

Event Held To Mark White Cane Safety Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Event held to mark White Cane Safety Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Association of the Blind Bahawalpur, in collaboration with the Govt Secondary school for the Blind Bahawalpur, organized a ceremony at Rashidia Auditorium Bahawalpur to mark the International White Cane Safety Day.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq attended the event as the chief guest. Principal of the

Govt Secondary School for the Blind Iram Iqbal, Director of Marketing Pakistan Blind cricket Council Syed

Salman Tariq Bukhari, members of the Pakistan Association of the Blind Bahawalpur, officials from relevant departments, representatives of civil society, and individuals with disabilities were present.

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Farhan Farooq said that individuals with disabilities

were an important part of society. He mentioned that the government was making significant efforts for

the welfare of special individuals. He noted that visually impaired individuals were serving in various

fields and emphasized the importance of using the white cane.

He thanked the organizers of the event for organizing the event on International White Cane Safety Day

and expressed joy at the beautiful presentation of folk songs and national anthems by visually impaired

children.

The event featured speeches from President of the Pakistan Association of the Blind Muhammad Arshad,

former Member of the Provincial Assembly Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Vice President of the Pakistan Association

of Punjab Muhammad Zafar, Junaid Kapadia from the Saylani IT Trust, and other speakers who highlighted

the significance and utility of White Cane Safety Day.

The speakers urged all members of society to play their part in the welfare of visually impaired individuals,

noting that they were contributing in various sectors of life.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq distributed white canes, watches, and frames.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Punjab Provincial Assembly Civil Society Bahawalpur Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Min ..

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

48 minutes ago
 Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the viv ..

Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..

1 hour ago
 realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Fla ..

Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..

1 hour ago
 SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Region ..

SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

17 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

17 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

17 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan