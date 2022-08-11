Event held to mark World Breast Feeding Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) ::Health Department Bajaur Tribal district Thursday arranged a ceremony in connection with World Breast Feeding Week.

The event among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Assistant Commissioner Khar, Hamza Zahoor, Manager Integration Nutrition Program, Salahuddin, EPI Coordinator, Dr. Shafiq Ahmad, Lady Health Visitors, health workers and area elites.

Addressing the event, speaker stressed to aware people about the benefits of breast feeding and said breast feeding that is regarded as a first step to immunize their children that also help new born children to combat routine diseases.

They said the breast milk is a complete diet and comprises all the nutrients that increase immunity of children against different diseases.

District Health Officer, Dr. Faizal Kamal said that events would be held throughout Bajaur tribal district in August and masses would be informed about health hazards associated with feeding unhealthy milk to children.