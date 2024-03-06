Event held to promote advance pharmacy service at tertiary care hospitals

Department of Pharmacy Practice, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) with the partnership of District Drug Control Unit Bahawalpur hosted a one-day event focused on an introduction to advanced pharmacy services at tertiary care hospitals

The event titled "Exploring the Role of Clinical & Hospital Pharmacist" aimed to highlight the crucial contributions of pharmacists in clinical settings.

Prof Dr Muhammad Atif Chairman Department of Pharmacy Practice and Director of ORIC welcomed attendees, emphasizing the importance of integrating advanced pharmacy services for enhanced patient care. He also provided insights into the historical evolution of clinical and hospital pharmacist roles.

Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Dean Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences participated as the chief guest. Dr Saeed appreciated the organization of the event for pharmacy teaching, research, and practice. Prof Dr Qaiser Jabeen Chairperson Department of Pharmacology and Dr Adnan Akram Drug Controller Bahawalpur provided information about the practical experience and observation of pharmacy practice.

Dr Saba Javed, Neonatal & Pediatric Clinical Pharmacist at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad and ASHP certified Pediatric Pharmacist delivered two insightful lectures. She enlightened graduating pharmacists on the role of clinical pharmacists in pediatrics, infectious diseases, and intensive care units. Additionally, Dr Saba Javed provided an overview of job descriptions for hospital pharmacists versus clinical pharmacists and highlighted various international certifications available for pharmacy students and graduating pharmacists.

The second speaker, Dr Sundus Ayub Awan, ASHP Certified Compounding Sterile Preparation Pharmacist at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, addressed the audience on the compounding of sterile and non-sterile products, along with an in-depth lecture on Total Parenteral Nutrition.

A highly interactive session was conducted for students, allowing them to engage with the speakers and receive comprehensive answers to their queries, thereby enriching their understanding of advanced pharmacy services.

As part of a policy advocacy study, pharmacists from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Drug Control Unit Bahawalpur, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, and Shifa International Hospital Islamabad convened to discuss advanced pharmacy services in southern Punjab. This collaborative effort aimed to examine current practices, identify challenges, and propose recommendations for enhancing pharmaceutical services in the region.

Through the exchange of insights and experiences among professionals representing diverse sectors of the healthcare system, the discussion shed light on opportunities to improve patient care, optimize medication management, and strengthen regulatory frameworks.

Jamshaid Akbar, in charge of Students Affairs, Department of Pharmacy Practice, along with his dedicated team from Pharm D Final Professional and Pharmacy Practice Club, made significant contributions to the organization and execution of this impactful session. At the end of the ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Atif, Chairman Department of Pharmacy Practice and Director of ORIC, expressed special thanks to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, and Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences for their special patronage and guidance.