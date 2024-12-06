Open Menu

Event Marks Anti Corruption Week

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Event marks Anti Corruption Week

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) As instructed by the DG Commerce and Management Sciences and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an event was organized in connection with the anti-corruption week in Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences Temargara here Friday.

All the students and staff participated in the event.

Allama Inayatullah Islahi and the principal addressed the function and shed light on various aspects of corruption in the light of the Quran and Sunnah.

Professor Islahi described corruption as the cancer and root cause of Pakistan's problems.

He said that while performing duties, one has to show loyalty to the profession and persuade people against corruption from one's self and department. Otherwise, he said mere speeches and statements will not discourage this practice.

In the end, a pledge was taken from the audience to play their role in ending corruption.

The program was organized by Professor Saeed Shah, a distinguished teacher of English literature.

APP/aiq/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cancer Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

6 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

15 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

15 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

15 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

15 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

15 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

15 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan