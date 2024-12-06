Event Marks Anti Corruption Week
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) As instructed by the DG Commerce and Management Sciences and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an event was organized in connection with the anti-corruption week in Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences Temargara here Friday.
All the students and staff participated in the event.
Allama Inayatullah Islahi and the principal addressed the function and shed light on various aspects of corruption in the light of the Quran and Sunnah.
Professor Islahi described corruption as the cancer and root cause of Pakistan's problems.
He said that while performing duties, one has to show loyalty to the profession and persuade people against corruption from one's self and department. Otherwise, he said mere speeches and statements will not discourage this practice.
In the end, a pledge was taken from the audience to play their role in ending corruption.
The program was organized by Professor Saeed Shah, a distinguished teacher of English literature.
