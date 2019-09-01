UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Event Organized By AIOU To Mark Independence Day Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Event organized by AIOU to mark Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :A magnificent Independence Day event was organized at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Gujranwala Campus with great pump and show.

It was arranged under the Students of Access English Micro-scholarship program, in collaboration with US Embassy Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The event was in line with the initiative of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to involve the university's students in the activities of national interest.  It was also part of the countrywide activities of Independence Day held at the university's regional offices.

The function was coordinated by Director Regional Campus Dr. Muhammad Anees, Program Manager Dr. Saira Maqbool, teachers and students of Access English Micro-Scholarship team Gujranwala.

Barrister Sheikh Yousef Sadiq chaired the event, while renowned educationist Iqbal Khokhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

At the outset, Access Students presented national songs, speeches, tableau shows and cultural shows with great patriotic zeal.

Highly enthusiastic students paid their tribute to the heroes of Pakistan's movement while expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and sisters when they were struggling for their just right to self-determination.   Barrister Sheikh Sadiq and other guests spoke about the importance of the day, and said freedom was a great asset and it should be enjoyed with honour and dignity.

They hoped that the youth will understand their role, taking active part in country's socio-economic progress.

They appreciated the vision and mission of Access program to empower youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Gujranwala Progress Independence Allama Iqbal Open University Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

56 minutes ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

1 hour ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

3 hours ago

Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil ..

3 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.