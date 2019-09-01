Event organized by AIOU to mark Independence Day celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :A magnificent Independence Day event was organized at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Gujranwala Campus with great pump and show.

It was arranged under the Students of Access English Micro-scholarship program, in collaboration with US Embassy Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The event was in line with the initiative of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to involve the university's students in the activities of national interest. It was also part of the countrywide activities of Independence Day held at the university's regional offices.

The function was coordinated by Director Regional Campus Dr. Muhammad Anees, Program Manager Dr. Saira Maqbool, teachers and students of Access English Micro-Scholarship team Gujranwala.

Barrister Sheikh Yousef Sadiq chaired the event, while renowned educationist Iqbal Khokhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

At the outset, Access Students presented national songs, speeches, tableau shows and cultural shows with great patriotic zeal.

Highly enthusiastic students paid their tribute to the heroes of Pakistan's movement while expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and sisters when they were struggling for their just right to self-determination. Barrister Sheikh Sadiq and other guests spoke about the importance of the day, and said freedom was a great asset and it should be enjoyed with honour and dignity.

They hoped that the youth will understand their role, taking active part in country's socio-economic progress.

They appreciated the vision and mission of Access program to empower youth.