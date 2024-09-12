Open Menu

Event Promoting Peace Through Cultural Heritage Held

A significant event focusing on promoting peace through cultural heritage was organized on Thursday at Quetta Press Club

The program, a joint collaboration between the Christian Study Centre (CSC), the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), and the Society for Human Equity and Empowerment, aimed to highlight the role of composite heritage in fostering social connectors and inclusivity in society.

Farkhanda, Director of NCHR Balochistan, emphasized the inclusive nature of Balochistan’s rich culture, stating, "Balochistan has a deep-rooted tradition of equality, where every human being is respected, irrespective of background." She highlighted the importance of using cultural heritage as a tool for peacebuilding.

Sheezan William, a key speaker, addressed the alarming rise in extremism and intolerance in society. "It is crucial to counter these narratives with approaches that promote inclusivity and celebrate composite heritage," he said, calling for a collective effort to combat societal divisions.

Souniel Mehboob, Senior Project Manager at CSC, expressed the timely need for such initiatives, stating, "In the current socio-political climate, it is imperative to appreciate and celebrate the diversity of Pakistani society. Initiatives like these are essential for a peaceful and cohesive future."

Sana Durrani, a prominent social activist, encouraged government support for such programs, noting that they play a vital role in promoting a positive image of Pakistan.

Behram also commended the initiative, recognizing it as a necessary step toward unity and understanding in Pakistan. He reiterated the importance of such efforts in addressing social issues and building a peaceful society.

The program concluded with a call for continued efforts to promote cultural understanding and inclusivity, with hopes that such initiatives will help combat the rising tide of extremism and create a more harmonious society.

More Stories From Pakistan