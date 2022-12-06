(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Social Welfare Department Sialkot and welfare organizations organized the event in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Department Chaudhary Sharif Ghuman, President Rose Welfare Organization Ashfaq Nazar, Chairperson of Safia Foundation Shamsa Kanwal, Focal Person for Disabled Persons Hafiz Shahid Raza and others distributed wheelchairs and white cans among differently-abled people.

On the occasion, Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Department Sharif Ghaman said that the aim to celebrate the day was to highlight the problems faced by disabled people across the world and to emphasize the empowerment of these people in the society.

He highlighted that about 10 to 12 percent of people in Pakistan were suffering from some kind of mental and physical disability and it was our responsibility to ensure provision of their rights including equal opportunities for education, health and employment.