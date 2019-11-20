Event to raise awareness against corruption held at Women University

(@imziishan)

The Department of English of the Govt. Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur organized an event to raise awareness about corruption in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A dramatic performance, a declamation, essay writing and poetry contest was held in this regard. Prof. Dr.

Ashfaq Mehmood Qureshi, Registrar GSCWU Bahawalpur was the Chief Guest of the event.

Students and faculty members collectively worked hard to make this event a success. Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Mehmood Qureshi said that young students of this institution represent the future of our country, therefore it is their duty to play role in eradicating corruption for the better future of our country and he also highly appreciated the event.