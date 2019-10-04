Event, walk held at Women University to mark Kahsmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A function was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A function was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi.

Urdu and Islamiat Departments jointly organized the event under the guideline provided by the Punjab Higher education Department to mark Fridays as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The students of urdu Department gave speeches on the topic and presented a tableau to depict the tyrannies of Indian armed force son the people of Kashmir.

The students of Islamiat Department played national songs and anthems of Kashmir and Pakistan. Later, a walk was taken out to show solidarity with Kashmiris. The participant teachers and students were carrying placards and banners on which slogans in favour of Kashmir struggle were inscribed.

Deans of Faculties of Arts and Education and Director Student Affairs led the walk.