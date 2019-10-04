UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Event, Walk Held At Women University To Mark Kahsmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:16 PM

Event, walk held at Women University to mark Kahsmir Solidarity Day

A function was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A function was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi.

Urdu and Islamiat Departments jointly organized the event under the guideline provided by the Punjab Higher education Department to mark Fridays as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The students of urdu Department gave speeches on the topic and presented a tableau to depict the tyrannies of Indian armed force son the people of Kashmir.

The students of Islamiat Department played national songs and anthems of Kashmir and Pakistan. Later, a walk was taken out to show solidarity with Kashmiris. The participant teachers and students were carrying placards and banners on which slogans in favour of Kashmir struggle were inscribed.

Deans of Faculties of Arts and Education and Director Student Affairs led the walk.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Punjab Student Bahawalpur Women Event Government

Recent Stories

U.S. scholars call for more cooperation with China ..

48 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to start sampling of p ..

50 seconds ago

Kashmir solidarity observed

56 seconds ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

14 minutes ago

116 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Karach ..

14 minutes ago

Judges ignoring Indian government's abuses in Occu ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.