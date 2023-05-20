Events were held in different countries across the world including Germany, Turkiye, Russia, Norway, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Netherlands, Britain and Africa to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ):Events were held in different countries across the world including Germany, Turkiye, Russia, Norway, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Netherlands, Britain and Africa to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

People gathered at public places to hold rallies and speak in support of the armed forces and to condemn the incidents of May 9, according to information received here from different countries on Saturday.

Pakistanis gathered outside the embassy of Pakistan in Tajikistan to express solidarity with the armed forces while an event was held at a local restaurant in Azerbaijan to show support for them.

Events were also organized in Africa and participants vowed to continue efforts for the stability of Pakistan.

People gathered at different places in Germany to convey their support for the Pakistan army. They strongly condemned the recent ghastly attacks on installations of the Pakistan army. Besides various events, in Germany's city of Berlin, a social media campaign was launched to convey support to the valiant forces of Pakistan.

A seminar was held in the brotherly country of Turkiye to show unity with the armed forces.

A large number of students attended a seminar and severely condemned the incidents of May 9. They were of the view that the armed forces were a fortified wall against the enemies of Pakistan.

In London, the capital of Britain, religious leaders conveyed their message in support of the unity and integrity of Pakistan.

Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti, Central Secretary Jamaat Ahle Sunnat conveyed the message for the stability of Pakistan to the community members, which was also later published in the newspapers.

The leaders said the Pakistan army was a shield against the terrorists and expressing solidarity with the army was part of their faith.

In the Netherlands, the overseas Pakistanis held a rally and passionately raised slogans in support of the armed forces. In Russia, a similar procession was held and the participants vociferously condemned the attack on armed forces and shouted slogans in their favour.

They demanded strong action against those who conspired and caused damage to the armed forces.

Similarly, events were also arranged in Oslo and Brussels for the stability and strength of Pakistan and to show support for Pakistan's armed forces.