Events held at Islamia University for awareness against corruption

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamia University Bahawalpur in collaboration with Higher education Commission, the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organized anti-corruption events online and in compliance with Covid-19 safety measures.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, a ceremony was held at the Baghdad Al-Jadeed campus in this connection.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Chairman Chief Minister's Complaint Cell, District Bahawalpur Javed Khan Dolatzai presented certificates to the students. Focal Person Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan elaborated on the urdu and English essay, poetry, painting and poster competitions organized by Islamia University Bahawalpur.

In English essay writing competition, Sidra Safdar won first position while Mohammad Shehzad won second position. Similarly, in Urdu essay writing competition, Tariq Aziz won first and Umar Khan second while Muhammad Ayub won third position. In poetry competition held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Tariq Aziz won first and Umar Khan won second position. In the painting competitions, Hafsa Shehab won first, Amna Khan second and Mustafa Zahid third position. In the poster competition, Muhammad Usman won first, Mawra Munawar second and Zeenat Mohsin third. Dr. Azhar Hussain Advisor Character Building Society informed about various events held during week-long anticorruption day celebrations.