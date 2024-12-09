Events Held At IUB To Mark Anti-Corruption Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A week-long series of events was organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day.
On this occasion, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof Dr. Muhammad Kamran, said in his message that the process of self-accountability should be promoted in society to eradicate corruption. He said that every individual in society should do the right thing at his level and special attention should be paid to the training of the new generation. He said that every individual should ensure compliance with the laws and regulations to rectify his affairs.
The Vice Chancellor said that society progresses by fulfilling one’s responsibilities according to the law and taking care of the rights of others.
Every individual in society should adopt a self-accountability approach and play his role in the development and progress of the country and nation. Raising social awareness to eradicate corruption is the need of the hour. Educational institutions and the media have a key role in raising awareness about anti-corruption. To eradicate corruption from society, the entire nation should make honesty and integrity its motto. He said that there is a need to raise awareness to raise voice against corruption and all stakeholders of society should play their role in this regard.
Meanwhile, Maheen Ghaffar, a student of the English Department from Islamia University of Bahawalpur, secured third position in the inter-university essay writing competition organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Multan.
