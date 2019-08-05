UrduPoint.com
Events Organized To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:08 PM

People from various walks of life on Monday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn Indian cluster-bomb attack on innocent people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : People from various walks of life on Monday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn Indian cluster-bomb attack on innocent people.

In this connection, various events were held in Faisalabad where participants chanted slogans against Indian aggression and atrocities on Kashmir people.

The students of Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) made a human chain by joining their hands from FMU to Allied Hospital at 10:30 a.m. A large number of university students, faculty members and non-teaching staff participated in the activity.

Earlier, the students also gathered in university football ground and observed one minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren against Indian barbarism.

Later, a walk was staged from the FMU at 11:00 a.m. to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad. FMU Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry led the walk.

A debate was also arranged at FMU Auditorium in which speakers strongly condemned the Indian cruelty on innocent Kashmir people and said that international champions of human rights should open eyes and take notice of Indian terrorism and barbarism in Occupied Kashmir.

They said that America had offered to play its role as a mediator for resolving Kashmir issue but India was not ready to resolve it, rather India attacked innocent people with cluster bombs which was an inhuman act and deserves strong condemnation from global community.

A walk was also organized at Govt MC Higher Secondary school Kotwali Road, in which participants marched on various city roads up to Press Club Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, employees of local administration and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) also staged a walk against Indian terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi led the walk which started from Zila Council and concluded at Clock Tower Chowk.

The participants were holding banners and placards.

