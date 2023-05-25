Events, rallies held to pay homage to martyrs on Martyrs Reverence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :District Administration Hub and District Administration of Lasbela organized wonderful events and rallies to mark Martyrs Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuda) on Thursday.

On behalf of the Hub district administration, the heirs of the police martyrs and civil society representatives and administrative officers participated in the Martyrs' Day ceremony held at Lida Auditorium.

The youth of the police and Levies armed forces saluted the heirs of the martyrs and the national flag.

They paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs in the ceremony while eminent religious scholar Shah Muhammad Siddique offered special prayers for the reward of the martyrs.

According to official sources, a rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Kasi, was organized in Lasbela district to observe Martyrs' Day.

The participants of the rally paid tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan forces.

Leaders of Jamot Sheikh and other tribes and councilors of municipal committee Uthal, students, teachers and Levies police attended the rally.

Apart from the heirs of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Sardar Abdul Rasheed Bhorai, representatives of the minority community, representatives of the Bhutanese caravan, and a large number of local government representatives and citizens also took part.

The minority community paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the forces on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

Addressing the participants, DC Murad Khan Kasi said that there was no match for the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan armed forces in the defense of the country and the war against terrorism.

He said that the sacrifices made by the brave children of the nation to establish peace in the country could never be forgotten.

Apart from this, on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, Wadera Hassan Lasi Jamot organized Langar and Holy Qur'an recitation for the martyrs at the district headquarters.

Besides tributes, Fateha was also recited for the martyrs of the law enforcement agencies at Jamot House.