Events related to 3- year govt performance report postponed in respect of Ashura: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the government, in respect of Ashura e Muharram ul Haram, has postponed the events planned to present its three-year performance.

In a statement he said that these events were scheduled to be held on August 18 but now have been deferred for a week.