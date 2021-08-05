UrduPoint.com

Events Related To 3- Year Govt Performance Report Postponed In Respect Of Ashura: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the government, in respect of Ashura e Muharram ul Haram, has postponed the events planned to present its three-year performance.

In a statement he said that these events were scheduled to be held on August 18 but now have been deferred for a week.

