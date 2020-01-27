Events to be held in Sindh to mark World Cancer Day on Feb. 4

Events, walks and other activities has been chalk out in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other district of northern Sindh to mark World Cancer Day on February 4

Some 147,000 cases of cancer are reported in Pakistan every year, media coordinator, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Maqsood Imam, while talking to APP here on Monday.

We have also arranged a walk in the Mahar Medical College on Tuesday at 10 am, he said, adding that the walk will be attended by students, staff and citizens.

He said over 100,000 cancer-related deaths, 48,000 men and 52,000 women and a prevalence of 350,000 living cancer patients were reported in the past five year.

Maqsood said cancer generally affects the elderly and is called sporadic, which means the more you age the higher the chances of acquiring the ailment, but has no restrictions for race, nationality, gender or colour and may also affect the young.