Ever remembered performance of PAF eagles during 1965 war

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF), ever rising and flying high eagles of the country, inflicted heavy losses on the Indian Air Force and saved Pakistan from the sinister motives of the enemy during the 1965 war.

The PAF personnel are always regarded as the fine breed of brave men who have vowed to keep the skies of Pakistan clear from predatory forces, according to the Pakistan Air Force official website.

Air Marshal M Nur Khan (Hilal-e-Jurrat) had been evershining star of the PAF who wrote the history of success with his bravery during the 1965 war and protecting air boundaries of the country. He assumed command of the Pakistan Air Force in July 1965. During the 1965 war, he set a personal example by flying several operational missions that kept the morale of his officers and men at an exceptionally higher level. His inspiring leadership and selfless devotion to duty significantly affected the course of air war in which the PAF managed to inflict heavy losses on the enemy.

For his valour, courage and distinguished leadership during the 1965 war, he was conferred upon the gallantry award of Hilal-e-Juraat.

As Commanding Officer of the most important operational station of the Pakistan Air Force, Group Captain Muhammad Zafar Masud showed great qualities of leadership, devotion to duty and organizing ability in the conduct of air operations against the enemy during the 1965 war.

On the day and night of September 7 when the enemy made five successive attacks on air fields with bombers, the whole station faced the attacks with courage and determination while heavy damage was inflicted by its fighters on the enemy aircraft. The high morale and professionalefficiency achieved by the station personnel under the command of Group Captain Masud washighly lauded.