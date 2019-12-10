UrduPoint.com
Ever-since Present Government Has Come To Power Incidents Of Trampling Human Rights Have Witnessed Upsurge: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Ever-since present government has come to power incidents of trampling human rights have witnessed upsurge: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said eversince the incumbent government has been imposed the incidents of trampling human rights have witnessed upsurge

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said eversince the incumbent government has been imposed the incidents of trampling human rights have witnessed upsurge.He said this on international human rights day here Tuesday.He went on to say that it is incumbent on the state to uphold human rights of every citizen indiscriminately besides respecting the pledges made by it with its citizens.

Negligence in upholding human rights is tantamount to deviate from basic principles of creation of Pakistan.He held that PTI patronized campaign aimed at suppressing freedom of media and freedom of making organization.

The government by registering cases against students and father of martyred Mashal demolished its own claims about state of Medina.He urged that protection of rights of woman, children and marginalized sections of society and freedom of expression and sect will have to be ensured for sake of peaceful and progressive society.

However government economic policies are encroaching on the right of the people to lead life honorably besides adding to backwardness.

