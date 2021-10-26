Evergreen Panel win election

Balochistan Agriculture Officers Association's Evergreen Panel Tuesday won the election of 2021/2023 in majority, which was held between the Evergreen Panel and Progressive Panel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Agriculture Officers Association's Evergreen Panel Tuesday won the election of 2021/2023 in majority, which was held between the Evergreen Panel and Progressive Panel.

Director, Department of Agriculture Research Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Kakar was elected as president after taking 404 votes.

The newly elected President thanked all the officers and employees of the Department of Agriculture for the success of the Evergreen Panel in the elections.

He said the service rules will be further upgraded by amending the service structure and would play an effective role in resolving other issues including approvalof MS and MS Honors allowances.