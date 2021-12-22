Evergreen trees to be planted along Bahawalpur Yazman Road: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday said that evergreen plants would be planted along the median and road between Bahawalpur to Yazman to enhance its beautification.

He was presiding over a meeting of tree plantation at 37 km long road from Bahawalpur to Yazman at his office here.

Executive Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Shahid Khokhar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Sumaira Rabbani, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the plantation work on Bahawalpur-Yazman Road should be started shortly.