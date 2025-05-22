- Home
Everlasting Peace In South Asia Inescapably Links To Settlement Of Kashmir Issue: AJK President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to the settlement of Kashmir issue.
While talking to journalists after attending a luncheon hosted in his honour by Deputy Custodian Sardar Pervez Yaqoob Khan and Sardar Waqas Javed Khan in Tarar Kheil town of Poonch division on Thursday, the AJK president stated the possibility of another war between Pakistan and India cannot be ruled out if the Kashmir dispute was left unresolved.
He, however, reiterated that trilateral talks involving all the stakeholders including the Kashmiri leadership were imperative to find out a durable solution to the Kashmir problem.
Terming Kashmir a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan, Barrister Chaudhry said that the recent war between India and Pakistan has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the long running conflict could trigger a nuclear war in the region.
He also appreciated the friendly countries including the US, Britain and Saudi Arabia for their significant role in diffusing tension in the region and for brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear neighbors.
Barrister Chaudhry paid great tributes to the Pakistan Army for delivering a befitting reply to India's war aggression and crushing its arrogance.
