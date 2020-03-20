UrduPoint.com
Every 6 Out Of 10 'Agree' That Washing Their Hands With Soap After Going To Toilet Is Something They Automatically Do

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands with soap after going to toilet is something they automatically do

Vietnam (75%;17%) and Bangladesh (83%;16%) are among the top nations where its people rigorously follow hand washing practice

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020) According to WIN Gallup International Global Poll, 2014: Vietnam (75%;17%) and Bangladesh (83%;16%) are among the top nations where its people rigorously follow hand washing practice.
On the other hand, Japan (30%;40%) and Korea, Rep (South) (39%;35%) are among the bottom nations where its people do not rigorously follow hand washing practice.
Global average for hand washing practice constitutes to 65%;26%.
Region wise, Mena+West+South (91%;6%) has the highest average for hand washing practice as opposed to East Asia (37%;50%)
In Mena+West+South region, hand washing practice among low income earners constitutes to 99%.
One of the most important steps one can take in order to avoid getting sick and contracting viral diseases is by keeping our hands clean by washing them with soap and clean running water.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that washing hands with soap and water could reduce diarrheal disease associated deaths by up to 50%, reduce risk of respiratory infections by 16% and prevention of million deaths every year.
Consequently, one can protect themselves from ongoing pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) is by taking precautionary measures such as washing your hands thoroughly.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 166 countries have been effected around the globe with 207,855 confirmed cases and 8,648 deaths till date. Currently, 304 coronavirus cases have been identified in Pakistan with 2 confirmed reported deaths.

Hence, in order to avoid contraction of such contagious disease, World Health Organization has strongly recommended to strictly adhere to proper hygiene practices.

