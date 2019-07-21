UrduPoint.com
'Every 7th Pakistani Suffering From Migraine'

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:10 PM

'Every 7th Pakistani suffering from migraine'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences at the Lahore General Hospital, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud, has said that pain in the half head, commonly known as migraine, can take over all the head and eyes in case of being severe and it should be taken seriously.

He expressed these views in connection with the World Brain Day observance. He pointed out that every seventh Pakistani was a migraine patient and every patient should give importance to the problem from the day one.

He said that migraine was more common among females than males, and the media and doctors should play their role in creating awareness about the health condition. Prof Khalid Mahmud said that the causes of migraine include imbalanced diet, noise pollution, irritating lights, distorted conversation, neck pain, depression and allergy from any edible, etc.

He said that women are in the habit of not taking notice of pain in the half head and the problem increases with the passage of time, which results in the threat to life.

Prof Khalid said that in males, smoking and alcohol are the main causes of migraine and such patients should avoid these habits. Regarding the symptoms of migraine, the professor said that attention should be paid to weakness in one leg or arm and vision complications. He said that the migraine patient needed immediate CT Scan or MRI so that clear diagnosis and proper treatment could be started.

Prof Khalid Mahmud advised that patients of migraine should take care of their breakfast properly and should not start their day without having proper meal.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

