Every attempt to destroy peace to fail: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that any nefarious attempt of terrorists bent upon destroying the peace will fail.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that Pakistan is on the path of economic development but this process of development and prosperity is biting the enemy like a thorn.

Pakistan is desirous of regional peace but there will be no compromise on national security, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar vowed that the nefarious intentions of the enemy would never be fulfilled as every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice his life for the protection of his beloved homeland.