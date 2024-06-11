Every challenge can be countered with unity: Interior Minister

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Federal Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan had been created after a lot of sacrifices and we all are ready to give any sacrifice for the protection and defense of our motherland.

He said Frontier Constabulary (FC) was an important force of Pakistan that was placed in all provinces including Islamabad for security and maintenance of law and order besides protection of VIPs, important projects and government installations.

The Interior Minister was addressing as chief guest at FC Shuhada Parade 2024 held at FC Training Centre Shabqadar here. The passed out recruits presented solute to the Interior Minister.

The Minister also inspected the parade. The FC band also exhibited an impressive performance, which was applauded by the minister and the participants.

The Interior Minister highly commended the quick response of FC troops for support of law enforcement agencies for maintenance of law and order and security whenever it was called for help across the country.

He said that every war and battle can be won through unity. "We all are Pakistani and ready to give every sacrifice for its defence and protection" he said.

He said that FC would continue to work for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tributes to all martyrs of Frontier Constabulary and announced to increase FC martyrs package from Rs three million to Rs10 million.

Besides this huge martyrs package, he said FC troops will also receive other facilities being given under the martyrs package. He said that increased martyrs package would soon be implemented besides work to be made for allotment of plots to martyrs families.

Commandant Frontier Constablary Moazzam Jah Answari said that 405 FC jawans embraced Shahadat in war against terrorism including Commandant Sifwat Gayoor Shaheed. He said that about 3000 FC Jwans were deployed at Islamabad for assistance of police and requested for an appropriate accommodation to them at the federal capital.

Thanking the Interior Minister for announcement of increasing the martyrs package for FC, he also requested provision of bullets proof jackets, helmets and bringing salaries of FC troops at par with other forces of Pakistan.

Upon arrival, the Interior Minister was received by the Commandant Frontier Constablary Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and other senior officers of FC force.

The commandant FC presented shield to the Interior Minister. The Interior Minister inspected anti terror mock exercises of FC troops and applauded them.

APP/fam/