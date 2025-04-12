Every Child Deserves Safety, Education: CPWB Chairperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad has said that every street child has the right to a safe environment and access to education.
In her message on International Day for Street Children being observed on Saturday, she said that the bureau not only rescues street children but also provides them with essential facilities including education.
Sarah Ahmad highlighted that the bureau is focused on rehabilitating the children by equipping them with vocational skills, enabling them to become self-reliant members of society. “As responsible citizens, it is our collective duty to ensure the safety and protection of street children,” she said.
The chairperson added that the government of Punjab is taking the issue of street children very seriously. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau is actively working for the welfare of these vulnerable children,” she remarked.
Sarah Ahmad also urged all stakeholders to collaborate for the better future of these children. She appealed to the public to report any cases involving abandoned or vulnerable street children by calling the Child Helpline at 1121.
