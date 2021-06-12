Every child to have access to free, compulsory education: Chairman NCRC

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen, on Saturday said every child should have access to free and compulsory education without any discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child, Afshan Tehseen, on Saturday said every child should have access to free and compulsory education without any discrimination.

In her message on World Day against Child Labour, to be celebrated on June 12 globally, she said Federal and provincial laws needed to be implemented completely in compliance with the international standards against child labour ratified by the government.

"We must ensure that children should not work and let our children should pursue their dreams of good education and a happy life", she remarked while talking to APP.

She said there was a dire need of taking practical steps required by the federal and provincial governments without any further delay to protect future of every child."Ms. Tehseen said provincial governments needed to integrate child labour elimination and prevention strategies in the education policies especially focusing on inclusion of children from marginalized sections along with effective monitoring and grievance redressal mechanisms.