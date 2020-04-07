UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Every Citizen Counts As Nation Striving To Contain COVID-19 : Chief Of Army Staff

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

Every citizen counts as nation striving to contain COVID-19 : Chief of Army Staff

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said every citizen of the country was important as the nation was striving to contain the pandemic of Corona virus or COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said every citizen of the country was important as the nation was striving to contain the pandemic of Corona virus or COVID-19.

Presiding over the 231st Corps Commanders' Conference here, the COAS said: "Being a nation with vibrant youth and resilient people ready to share and sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from this challenge, by the Will of Allah Almighty." Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Appreciating the troops in the field for efforts so far, the COAS directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to mitigate suffering of people in far flung areas including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Interior Sindh and Balochistan.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19.

The forum under took comprehensive review of deployment of Pakistan army troops assisting civil administration in aid of civil power across the country.

It as apprised on functioning of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), established to synergise and articulate National effort for containment of COVID-19.

The forum paid tribute to those on frontline including doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and LEAs for braving this pandemic under challenging environment.

It also paid tribute to the Kashmiri people who are fighting the pandemicunder Indian atrocities and struggling for their just cause of self-determination.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Balochistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Share

Recent Stories

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

2 minutes ago

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Capital police distributes ration among destitute ..

2 minutes ago

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.