Every citizen counts as nation striving to contain COVID-19 : Chief of Army Staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said every citizen of the country was important as the nation was striving to contain the pandemic of Corona virus or COVID-19.

Presiding over the 231st Corps Commanders' Conference here, the COAS said: "Being a nation with vibrant youth and resilient people ready to share and sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from this challenge, by the Will of Allah Almighty." Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Appreciating the troops in the field for efforts so far, the COAS directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources and reaching out to mitigate suffering of people in far flung areas including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Interior Sindh and Balochistan.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic, regional and national security environment with particular emphasis on latest situation arising from COVID-19.

The forum under took comprehensive review of deployment of Pakistan army troops assisting civil administration in aid of civil power across the country.

It as apprised on functioning of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), established to synergise and articulate National effort for containment of COVID-19.

The forum paid tribute to those on frontline including doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and LEAs for braving this pandemic under challenging environment.

It also paid tribute to the Kashmiri people who are fighting the pandemicunder Indian atrocities and struggling for their just cause of self-determination.