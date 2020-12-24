Every citizen enjoys equal rights under Constitution: KMC Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Thursday said that every citizen enjoy equal rights according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

Christians living in Pakistan were our brothers and they were doing excellent job in prosperity of the country, the administrator passed these remarks in a meeting with Cardinal Joseph Coutts at St Patrick Church here.

The administrator along with Cardinal Joseph Coutts sliced Christmas cake and wished Christian community on their religious festival.

Father Saleh, Director General Parks Taha Saleem, former city councillor Sozen Thomsan, social activist Saleem Michael Advocate and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation give huge respect to Christian employees who were serving in different departments of the corporation and DMCs.

He said that non-Christian employees also greet and take part in the festivities like Easter and Christmas.

Laeeq said that there are large number of Pakistani Christians who are serving in different sectors of the life. Churches and other worship places are equally important for us.

He directed that all civic facilities should be provided and cleanliness be made around the churches.

On the occasion, the Administrator presented books to Cardinal Joseph Coutts while he was given fresh vegetables planted in the church's garden.