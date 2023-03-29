Every citizen equal before law, entitled to equal protection of law: Khurram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said every citizen of Pakistan was equal before the law and entitled to equal protection of law as per article 25 of the constitution.

Supporting the amendments proposed by Mohsin Dawar in the Supreme Court Practices and Procedure Bill, 2023, the minister said the House was going to mark history regarding sovereignty of the parliament.

It was mentioned at the start of the constitution that the elected representatives of the people held the highest authority after Almighty Allah, he said.

He said that every elected representative in the House was here for protection of rights and securing of future to their voters.

He said that the bill would only bring transparency in judicial system but it was also longstanding desire of the masses.

It would also bring collective wisdom in judicial authority. He congratulated the members for this landmark legislation.