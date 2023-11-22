Every citizen should play role for overcoming dengue, smog: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that every citizen should play his active role in overcoming the menace of dengue and smog.

Addressing a dengue-smog seminar at Faisalabad Arts Council here on Wednesday, he said that government was making strenuous efforts to eliminate dengue and smog. However, public cooperation was imperative to achieve desired results of these efforts.

He said that surveillance teams were active in the field and they were regularly conducting surprise checking of hotspot so the dengue breeding could be eliminated instantly. However, the people should take steps at their own and remove the stagnant water from their houses, rooftops, pots and other places for complete eradication of dengue breeding chances.

He said that the environment protection teams sealed boilers of 60 industrial units in addition to getting 20 accused arrested on charge of polluting the environment and causing smog during last two months. As many as 56 cases were registered against the owners of these industrial units which were emitting excessive smoke whereas a heavy fine of Rs.

3.9 million was imposed on them.

Similarly, 108 brick kilns were sealed during this period in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.11.1 million and getting cases registered against 100 accused who were found running their kilns without zigzag technology and causing smog and environmental pollution, he added.

The DC further said that traffic police and road transport authority were also in action in the field and they checked 1313 vehicles on various roads in addition to conducting challans of 230 vehicles on charge of emitting excessive smoke. Two vehicles were impounded whereas cases were got registered against the owners/drivers of 13 vehicles besides imposing a total fine of Rs.640,000, he added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfandyar, CEO education Kashif Zia and others were also present in the seminar in addition to the children and teachers of various educational institutions.