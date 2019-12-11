(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain ul Abidin Sahi on Wednesday said every company should pay 16 per cent of its profit to PRA to generate revenue for well-being of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain ul Abidin Sahi on Wednesday said every company should pay 16 per cent of its profit to PRA to generate revenue for well-being of the province.

He put forth this suggestion while addressing a seminar on 'The Role of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) for the business community and awareness regarding Tax on Services' organized by Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI).

Zain ul Abidin Sahi said Punjab government had established a semi-autonomous organization named as the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to collect and enforce sales tax on services. It had also enacted the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012 in supersession of the Punjab Sales Tax Ordinance, 2000 (as amended from time to time), he said.

To begin with, Punjab had kept tax coverage only to 14 categories but now it had reached 68 services covered under repeated ordinance; hotels, restaurants, beauty salons, construction, courier service, dress designers, doctors, telecommunication etc, he added.

The PRA chairman said private and public withholding tax system was very important for awareness of the business community, who did not keep adequate information regarding this particular section. Every company had to pay 16 per cent of their part to PRA for generating revenue for well-being of Punjab, he added.

In his welcome address, PCJCCI President Zarak Khan said the provincial tax systems in Pakistan were more or less based upon a colonial legacy.

The dawn of 21st century had seen a visible change in the governance patterns at national as well as at sub-national levels especially in the developing countries, he said, citing that reforms in tax regimes had been initiated as an important component of overall fiscal-economic reforms.

In this regard, Pakistan had also suitably modified its fiscal federalism, under which public service responsibilities of provincial governments had been expanded along with creation of several prudent opportunities for provinces to mobilize their own resources, he said and assured of taking efforts to make PCJCCI an effective bridge between business community and the government.

He said PCJCCI was keen to setup tax facilitation centre for Chinese business community working in Pakistan.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazam Ghurki said traders and businessmen had come to know about new sales tax on services two and a half years ago because of PRA's field efforts. "We should respect PRA work because they are trying to generate revenue for the prosperity of Punjab," he observed.

Joint chamber's Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry initiated to conduct this session to spread awareness among business community and young entrepreneurs regarding working of Punjab Revenue Authority.

They also exchanged their views with guest speaker belonging to Inland Revenue Service Group of 26th Common Training Programme.