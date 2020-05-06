UrduPoint.com
Every COVID-19 Positive Case At Liberty To Be Isolated Either At Home/isolation Centre : Sindh Helath Dept

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:32 PM

The Sindh Health Department on Wednesday announced that every COVID-19 positive case shall be at his / her liberty to be isolated either at home or isolation centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department on Wednesday announced that every COVID-19 positive case shall be at his / her liberty to be isolated either at home or isolation centre.

In a advisory issued on Wednesday, the Sindh Health department said that none shall be forcefully shifted to Isolation Center, if proper space is available in his / her residence and the patient or the family members agree to his /her home Isolation.

COVID-I9 positive patient is bound to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) explained by the Health Care Providers for Horne Isolation.

In case of any violation that exposes community to the infection, then the patient shall be shifted to Isolation Centre.

The advisory said that it has been noted that the patient declared COVID-19 positive are being forcefully shifted either to hospitals or field isolation centers. Therefore, looking intoinconvenience of the patient and their relatives, the advisory is issued to be observed by Health Care Providers and law enforcement agencies.

