Every day, eight Pakistani women lose their lives to cervical cancer, moot told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Every day in Pakistan, eight women lose their lives to cervical cancer, an entirely preventable disease. If effective measures are not taken, the burden of this disease is expected to triple over the next 70 years.

These stats were shared by the consultant and Faculty of Infectious Diseases at Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Center, Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi, Dr Muneeba Ahsan Syeed, on Wednesday, said a statement.

She was addressing a seminar ‘HPV vaccine: separating facts from fiction’, jointly organized by the Department of Microbiology and the Association of Molecular and Microbial Sciences, and the event was held at the KU’s Pharmacy Auditorium.

Dr Muneeba Syeed explained that it typically takes 15 to 20 years—or even longer—for an HPV infection to develop into cervical cancer. Globally, one woman dies every two minutes from this preventable disease.

She added that alarmingly, 90 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Of the 660,000 cervical cancer cases reported worldwide each year, 95 percent are caused by HPV infection.

Dr Muneeba further highlighted that Pakistan has now become the second-largest country in South Asia, after India, with the highest number of children who have not received any routine vaccinations. This figure stands at 419,000 children, according to data from a recent study published in the British medical journal The Lancet.

She also shared that in 2023, Pakistan reported between 4,700 and 4,800 new cases of cervical cancer and nearly 3,000 related deaths. This translates to 5.4 women per 100,000 being affected, with a mortality rate of 64 percent.

She added that although the country has over 123.8 million women, the proportion of reported cases is just 0.004 percent. HPV is a common virus, and it is estimated that 50 percent to 80 percent of women will contract it at some point in their lives. Of these, nearly half are infected with high-risk strains that have the potential to cause cancer.

She announced that Pakistan officially launched its first national campaign for the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine on September 15, 2025. In South Asia, Pakistan is the second-to-last country to include the HPV vaccine in its routine immunization program. Pakistan also remains one of the last two countries—alongside Afghanistan—where the polio virus still exists at the local level, despite global efforts to eradicate it.

Dr Muneeba pointed out that a World Health Organization study conducted between 2021 and 2023 across 18 healthcare centers in Pakistan reported only 1,580 cases of cervical cancer.

The District Health Officer, Karachi, East, Dr Zahid Solangi, shared that the HPV vaccine has received a positive response in rural areas. A significant number of families have ensured their daughters received the vaccine.

He confirmed that the vaccine will continue to be available until December, after which it will be administered under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

He thanked the University of Karachi and the seminar organizers for providing accurate information to the public through such initiatives, helping counter misinformation. He especially urged female students to play an active role in dispelling myths and correcting false narratives about the vaccine.

Another speaker, Dr Kiran Iqbal Masood from Aga Khan University, explained the molecular structure of the HPV virus, noting its ability to interact with human DNA and cause mutations. She emphasized that the virus can spread through means other than sexual contact, making vaccination all the more essential.

The Chief Executive Officer of Essa Lab, Dr Farhan Essa, stressed that Pakistan’s youth are a valuable asset who can contribute to national progress by prioritizing their health. He praised the government’s initiative to provide the HPV vaccine free of cost, encouraging young people—especially girls—to take full advantage of it.

On this occasion, the former member of the Islamic Ideology Council, Mufti Dr Umair Mahmood, highlighted the importance of safeguarding one’s life and health in Islam.

He also emphasized the need to ensure that vaccines are free from any prohibited (haram) ingredients. According to available information, the HPV vaccine is produced using yeast, eliminating such concerns.

During the seminar’s panel discussion, experts challenged the general misconceptions surrounding vaccines. Responding to participants’ questions, KU’s former Dean of Faculty of Science, Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, affirmed that the HPV vaccine is WHO-certified. Pakistani researchers are confident in its safety and are actively studying its impact on immune status.

Immunologist Dr Aqeel Ahmed noted that Pakistan once produced polio vaccines at NIH Islamabad, but over time, that capacity declined. He suggested that local vaccine production could help rebuild public trust.

Dr Muneeba urged attendees to seek accurate information rather than believing in rumors. Mufti Umair Mahmood reiterated that islam discourages the spread of false information.

Students also presented awareness projects on the HPV vaccine during the seminar. They showcased short videos aimed at educating the public and emphasized that this infection can affect men as well, making it crucial to spread correct information across all segments of society.

Concluding the program, Professor Dr Muhammad Sohail, President of the Association of Molecular and Microbial Sciences, remarked that the resistance seen against vaccines is far greater than the concern shown for unhealthy food and poor sanitation. He closed by thanking all participants for their engagement.