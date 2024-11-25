- Home
Every Day, The Chaotic Group Is Busy Waging War On The Capital To Destabilize The Country, This Is Not Politics But Chaos. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Whenever any foreign delegations come to visit Pakistan, this chaotic group tries to present the impression of unrest in front of the guests. The President of Belarus and the high-level delegation are welcomed. Leader of the Q-League
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Plunging Pakistan into chaos has become an old habit of the chaos movement. These views were expressed by the leader of the Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Ramiz Hassan, in a press release.
He said that the personality-oriented group is busy trying to promote an atmosphere of chaos by following an external agenda every day to slow the ongoing impeachment process against a national criminal.
All these efforts of this group are proving to be extremely harmful to the economy. He said that whenever any foreign delegations come to visit Pakistan, this riot gang tries to present the impression of unrest to the guests. We welcome the President of Belarus and the high-level delegation. The state needs immediate practical and concrete steps against this riot gang.
