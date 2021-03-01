Every decision of ECP to be implemented: Ch.Fawad

Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said every decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be implemented with letter and spirit regarding to hold senate elections in transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said every decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be implemented with letter and spirit regarding to hold senate elections in transparent manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to empower and strengthen national institutions to work without any pressure.

The minister said the ECP was an independent institution and all the institutions including intelligence and security were bound to provide every type of assistance whenever required.

Replying to a question, he said although there was no need to change election schedule but ECP had constitutional right to change the election schedule of the Upper House.

He said the government had presented its point of view before the ECP over the matter of transparency in the senate elections.

Ch.Fawad said the present government wanted to bring transparency in the senate elections that is why it had presented Senate Election Amendment Bill in the parliament but the opposition was not ready to support it.

To another question, he said there was no doubt that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would win the senate election with clear majority.