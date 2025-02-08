Every Deserving Person To Be Registered Under PSER: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan on Saturday directed the union council staff to ensure registration
of each and every deserving individual under Punjab Socio-Economic
Registry (PSER) programme.
During her visit to various union councils in Tehsil Sammundri, she observed the registration
process in UC Chak No 474-GB and said the Punjab government under dynamic leadership
of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had initiated the PSER programme to mitigate financial
sufferings of the masses in addition to improving life standard of people.
She said registration in the PSER programme was must for getting maximum benefits of public
welfare programmes of the government. Therefore, the union council staff should ensure
registration of all eligible persons in the PSER programme, she added.
She said that Ramzan relief package would be distributed to the beneficiaries based on the
PSER registration. Hence, no compromise would be made on transparency
of the programme, she added.
Meanwhile, the commissioner also visited Divisional Public school (DPS) campus in Samundri
and inspected educational and recreational facilities in the nursery/kids room.
She announced to provide furniture for the classrooms on urgent basis and said the
Divisional Public Schools would be transformed as the finest institutions in the division
by providing quality education and character building of students.
