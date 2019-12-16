Every disaster costs Pakistan US$2-3 bln: Gen Afzal

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Monday said every disaster taking place in the country was causing around US$ 2-3billion.

He was addressing the Climate Adaptation Conference titled Climate Resilience- Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) organized by Pakistan Humanitarian Network (PHF) here.

He said Pakistan was facing both human induced and hydrometeorlogical disasters occurring in the country despite its less than one percent (0.72) green house gas emissions at the global level. "The German Watch Climate Risk Index 2019 report has placed Pakistan in the world's top five most vulnerable countries due to climate change. Moreover, poor sewage disposal and lack of liquid treatment would lead to a serious catastrophe of diseases in the coming 20 years," he warned.

Gen Afzal while sharing his experience said that in 1984 bulk of trees were cut from the forests of Chitral and other Northern Areas and thrown into the river heading towards Afghanistan were imported as Afghan wood.

He noted that local scientific study of Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) revealed that the temperature in different simulations would rise much higher than global projections from 1.5°C to 2.5°C by 2.85.

He added that active flood plains that would have helped in reducing the flood risks were completely destroyed in the country over the past 40 years. Around 8,000 government officials were trained by National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) for disaster resilience and mitigation.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan was flagged as one of the countries facing higher vulnerability risk due to climate change at the 25th Conference of Parties (COP25) under UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Madrid, Spain.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) report launched at the forum revealed that Pakistan was among the eight countries to face glacial melting where the country could lose 1/3 of her glaciers due to environmental degradation as these areas were warming faster than the world.

"Pakistan has to embrace a huge challenge that it could not handle alone where we need to invest in our human capital for adaptation to the climate change risks. We launched our Ecosystem Restoration Fund at the COP-25 that bagged global recognition with Japan and Germany interested to partner in the fund," he added.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said the Prime Minister had serious interest in environmental conservation and climate change who started his United Nations General Assembly speech with the environmental degradation issues.

She said no agenda, policy and government could survive without civil society collaboration where the prior regimes neglected the academia and civil society in dealing with environmental issues.

The conference also had community members' interaction session belonging to disaster hit areas who shared their experiences of disasters and problems being faced due to climate change.

Earlier, Country Director Islamic Relief and Chair PHF Umair Hassan highlighted the core objectives of the conference in his welcome remarks. He said PHF had consortium of 43 international non-governmental organizations working in the country since 2003.