Every district being given development package: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a comprehensive development package has been devised for every backward district while a universal health coverage programme has been initiated in Layyah, which was a great boon for the impecunious strata.

He said this during a meeting with MPA from Layyah Lala Muhammad Tahir Randhawa at CM office.

The CM pointed out that elevation of Chowk Azam as tehsil will be reviewed as work was in progress to carve out new districts. The parliamentarians were his lieutenants and no one will be allowed to hinder the solution of genuine problems, he emphasized.

The people of Layyah were beguiled through tall claims however the government will fulfill the agenda of composite development by spending resources on the development of deprived areas, he continued.