'Every district to have a university'; says governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar has said the Punjab government is committed to establish a university in every district of the province with a view to encourage higher education and promote research culture in education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar has said the Punjab government is committed to establish a university in every district of the province with a view to encourage higher education and promote research culture in education.

During a meeting with Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said work had been started on the founding of 15 new universities in Punjab, adding that funds had also been released to 10 universities for research in health, agriculture, education and other fields.

Earlier, Chairman PHEC Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid called on Governor Muhammad Sarwar and presented the annual report of the PHEC. He also briefed the governor on various projects of the commission.

Governor Sarwar admired the initiatives and role of the Punjab Higher Education Commission as regulator and facilitator of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Punjab, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government was committed to raising literacy rate, improving academic standards and dissemination of knowledge in the province.

Lauding the role of the PHEC, he said the work of the PHEC in the promotion of higher education and research in the universities was exemplary, adding that the Innovation and Research Challenge program was also commendable. He said it was satisfying that the global ranking of the universities had improved significantly, adding that more dedicated efforts were needed to further improve rankings.

The governor, who is the chancellor of universities in the province, said all vice chancellors (VCs) in public sector universities had been appointed on merit while transparency had been ensured in all matters of the universities.

Sarwar said the PTI Government had purged universities of political interference and nepotism, adding that no compromise would be made on quality of education. He further said injustice with students at educational institutions would not be tolerated at all.

In his briefing, the chairman PHEC said the commission had launched "Rehnumai Markaz portal" to provide timely information to students and solve their problems online keeping in view challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said 1,565 faculty members of universities and 3,544 teachers of colleges were given online training during the Covid pandemic in one year.

The chairman PHEC said the commission had provided funds to the university of Home Economics Lahore, Government Sadiq College Women, University of Bahawalpur and Chakwal for establishment of smart class rooms, adding that work had been started in these universities on the project of smart classrooms which was a leap forward towards modern education.

Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid informed the governor that the process of eight charter cases of HEIs of private sector had been completed and the issues of universities were being resolved on priority basis.