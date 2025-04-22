Every Effort To Be Made To Turn KTH Into A Model Institution: Chairman BoGs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) for Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Khyber Medical College (KMC), and Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), Dr Waqar Ajmal on Tuesday expressed a firm commitment to transforming KTH into a flagship medical facility.
During his visit to the hospital, he assured that the board would utilize all available resources to improve the hospital and uphold high standards in public healthcare.
He emphasized that their goal is not just to meet current needs but to place KTH among globally recognized institutions.
Highlighting future plans, Dr. Ajmal said revolutionary steps will be introduced in research, medical training, and the use of advanced technologies.
This initiative aims to deliver high-quality treatment, cutting-edge medical education, and elite staff training—paving the way for a future-ready, internationally competitive hospital system in Pakistan.
The chairman was accompanied by fellow board members Dr. Rubina Nauman Gilani, Dr. Wajid Ali, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Engr. Javed Ahsan, and Taimoor Shah.
They were received and accompanied by Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Dr. Sajjad Dawar, Dean KCD Prof. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, and heads of departments and administrative units.
The board conducted a detailed inspection of all critical hospital departments, including the OPD, Emergency Ward, Transplant Center, ICU, Neurology Unit, Burn Unit, Pharmacy, Modular Operation Theaters, various Wards, Nursery, Human Resources, IBP Clinics, Facilitation Cell, and the Dialysis Unit.
During the briefing, Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi noted that before 2020, the hospital's development was stagnant. However, since 2021, significant progress has been made, with numerous projects completed and others underway to enhance both patient care and infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed as tractor overturns2 minutes ago
-
Man injured2 minutes ago
-
Two notorious "honey trap" gangs busted, 16 arrested among cops2 minutes ago
-
Son killed, father survives over resistance during dacoity in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
State Minister urge climate action on World Earth Day 20252 minutes ago
-
National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency becomes independent authority2 minutes ago
-
Every effort to be made to turn KTH into a model institution: Chairman BoGs2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Wajiha Qamar2 minutes ago
-
Elderly man rescued from well12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Health Care Center to review ongoing polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
SSP for fool proof security arrangements for ongoing anti polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
48 couples tie knot in mass marriage ceremony22 minutes ago