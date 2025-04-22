Open Menu

Every Effort To Be Made To Turn KTH Into A Model Institution: Chairman BoGs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) for Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Khyber Medical College (KMC), and Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD), Dr Waqar Ajmal on Tuesday expressed a firm commitment to transforming KTH into a flagship medical facility.

During his visit to the hospital, he assured that the board would utilize all available resources to improve the hospital and uphold high standards in public healthcare.

He emphasized that their goal is not just to meet current needs but to place KTH among globally recognized institutions.

Highlighting future plans, Dr. Ajmal said revolutionary steps will be introduced in research, medical training, and the use of advanced technologies.

This initiative aims to deliver high-quality treatment, cutting-edge medical education, and elite staff training—paving the way for a future-ready, internationally competitive hospital system in Pakistan.

The chairman was accompanied by fellow board members Dr. Rubina Nauman Gilani, Dr. Wajid Ali, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Engr. Javed Ahsan, and Taimoor Shah.

They were received and accompanied by Dean KMC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Dr. Sajjad Dawar, Dean KCD Prof. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, and heads of departments and administrative units.

The board conducted a detailed inspection of all critical hospital departments, including the OPD, Emergency Ward, Transplant Center, ICU, Neurology Unit, Burn Unit, Pharmacy, Modular Operation Theaters, various Wards, Nursery, Human Resources, IBP Clinics, Facilitation Cell, and the Dialysis Unit.

During the briefing, Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi noted that before 2020, the hospital's development was stagnant. However, since 2021, significant progress has been made, with numerous projects completed and others underway to enhance both patient care and infrastructure.

